NHAI collects Rs 20 crore fine from 18 lakh defaulters entering FASTag lanes

In order to give prime importance to existing FASTag users, dissuade defaulters and further encourage adoption of FASTags by national highways commuters, vehicles without FASTags entering the FASTag lane are being charged double the toll fee.

By:Published: February 24, 2020 11:26:14 AM

Benefits of Paytm Fastag: Need not to create separate prepaid account for toll payment, paytm wallet is enough

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) says that it has collected Rs 20 crore from 18 lakh defaulters who entered the FASTag lanes at electronic toll plazas on National Highways without the tag. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had said in December that a double toll charge would be collected from the vehicles entering FASTag lanes without the tag. In order to give prime importance to existing FASTag users, dissuade defaulters and further encourage adoption of FASTags by national highways commuters, vehicles without FASTags entering the FASTag lane are being charged double the toll fee, NHAI said in a statement.

“Till now, a total number of 18 lakh vehicles defaulted by encroaching FASTag lanes across India has resulted in a double charge cash toll accumulation of about Rs 20 crore,” it said. RFID based FASTag, an electronic toll collection system implemented by the NHAI, has proved to be instrumental in easing the lives of commuters on national highways within two months of its nationwide implementation, it said. Over 1.55 crore FASTags have been issued through multiple Point of Sale (PoS) locations. NHAI has been observing increased sale rate of FASTags which is a clear indication of this digital system being accepted well, the statement said.

As a result, FASTag transaction has crossed a landmark count of 4 million per day, it added. The statement said FASTag resulted in smooth and hassle-free movement of FASTag users on highways. The implementation of FASTags across the country has met with the desired response so far, it said adding the adoption of FASTags also means that it has brought in the much-needed transparency in collection at toll booths. In order to further increase digital collection of user fee via FASTag at national highways fee plazas, NHAI has recently waived off the FASTag cost of Rs 100 for NHAI FASTag from February 15, 2020 to February 29, 2020. Any road users can visit any authorised physical point-of-sale locations with a valid Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle and get a NHAI FASTag free of cost.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: King of scooters now bigger and better!

Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: King of scooters now bigger and better!

Volkswagen T-Roc India launch on 18th March: Features, expected price, specs

Volkswagen T-Roc India launch on 18th March: Features, expected price, specs

MotoGP Qatar Test: Suzuki revolution in 2020? Alex Rins and Joan Mir secure 1-2

MotoGP Qatar Test: Suzuki revolution in 2020? Alex Rins and Joan Mir secure 1-2

Volvo S90 and V90 facelift unveiled: To get new 48V mild-hybrid tech

Volvo S90 and V90 facelift unveiled: To get new 48V mild-hybrid tech

Hyundai, Kia Motors introduce ICT shift system for optimal gearshifts based on road & traffic conditions

Hyundai, Kia Motors introduce ICT shift system for optimal gearshifts based on road & traffic conditions

Birla Carbon, GranBio introduce bio-based tyre compound: Improved rolling resistance & fuel economy

Birla Carbon, GranBio introduce bio-based tyre compound: Improved rolling resistance & fuel economy

Ather Energy confirms its presence in 4 new cities: Check if yours is on the list!

Ather Energy confirms its presence in 4 new cities: Check if yours is on the list!

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch on March 6: What the 7-seat Fortuner rival will offer

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch on March 6: What the 7-seat Fortuner rival will offer

Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

Honda Shine 125 BS6 vs BS4: Price, specs, features differences explained!

Lightweighting to emerge as big growth trend despite industry slow down: DuPont

Lightweighting to emerge as big growth trend despite industry slow down: DuPont

BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

BMW X1 facelift India launch on March 5: 8 series, X6 also listed on website

MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

MotoGP 2020: Marc Marquez signs four more years with Repsol Honda

Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here's when and how

Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here's when and how

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe India launch on March 3rd: To rival Porsche Macan, BMW X4

50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit

50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit

Gulf Oil, Pitstop to launch doorstep car service & repair initiative: 250 service vans to be launched this year

Gulf Oil, Pitstop to launch doorstep car service & repair initiative: 250 service vans to be launched this year

3D scanner to be installed at Mohali to reduce road accidents by identifying exact reasons

3D scanner to be installed at Mohali to reduce road accidents by identifying exact reasons

New Honda Shine 125 launched: Higher mileage, BS6 engine, new features

New Honda Shine 125 launched: Higher mileage, BS6 engine, new features

BS6 Hyundai Venue, i20 petrol prices out: How much more you need to pay!

BS6 Hyundai Venue, i20 petrol prices out: How much more you need to pay!