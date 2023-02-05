Neymar’s car collection: Italian exquisites to Lebanese rarity

Neymar’s exquisite car collection. Here are some of the exotic cars owned by the Brazillian football star Neymar, from Ferraris to Audis.

No doubt that everybody knows the name ‘Neymar’. The Brazillian football star is well-known for his talents on the football pitch, however, he is also an avid car enthusiast. With good earnings come a garage full of cars, and in Neymar’s case, exotics.

Here is a list of expensive and exotic cars owned by Neymar Jr, the star forward striker for Brazil.

Audis

German cars are the go-to when one wants a good car. Having said that, Neymar has a few Audis in his garage that include an R8 and an RS7 amongst others. The Audi R8 V10 owned by the Brazillian makes 602bhp and 560Nm of torque from its 5204cc ten-cylinder engine, while the RS7 makes 591bhp from its twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

Ferraris

There is no car brand to top off any exotic car collection other than Ferrari. Speaking of which, Neymar owns two, a 458 Italia and a GTC4Lusso, the successor to the Ferrari FF. The 458 Italia makes 596bhp from its naturally-aspirated V8 engine, while the GTC4Lusso makes 672bhp from its 6.3-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine.

Lamborghini Veneno

Probably one of the most expensive cars in Neymar’s collection is the Lamborghini Veneno, a limited edition car made by Audi-owned Lamborghini. The car features an aerodynamic efficiency of a racing prototype, but for use on the road. Powering the Veneno is a 6.5-litre V12 that makes 740bhp and 690Nm of torque. Also, Lamborghini made just 4 coupes and 9 roadsters.

Maserati MC12

The Maserati MC12 is a racecar for the road. Based on the Ferrari Enzo, the MC12 is much longer and wider, while also being slightly slower on purpose, despite using the same engine as the Enzo. The Maserati MC12 production was limited to 25 units and all were finished in a Fuji White colour scheme with blue accents. However, owing to demand, Maserati decided to roll out 25 more units, and 12 more, exclusively for racing.

Lykan Hypersport

There is a lot of mystery surrounding the Lykan Hypersport and once the car made its debut in the Fast and the Furious franchise, most of them were cleared. Made by W Motors, the Lykan Hypersport is powered by a 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six engine that makes 769bhp and 960Nm of torque.