Next Lamborghini Hypercar will be a hybrid: Don’t worry it will still have a V12!

The Aventador has been around for a long time, we've heard rumours about Cave drawings of the Aventador in the backwoods of some areas in Europe. Now, Lamborghini has finally announces it's replacement which will come in 2020. Although, in stark contrast for everything that Lamborghini has made to date this new Lamborghini will be a hybrid. It is also expected to be one of two production spec Lamborghini's to use an electrified drive train, with the second will be a plug-in hybrid Urus SUV.

As oxymoron-ic as hybrid hypercar may sound, according to reports on Autocar UK, it will make its debut early next year and be a preview to the successor to the Aventador. Interestingly the limited edition car has already been showcased at an eyes only event for prospective customers last June. The Hypercar will continue to use Lamborghini's signature Naturally Aspirated V12 but will be mated to a electric powertrain that will do both, add to efficiency and performance and will showcase what one can expect from the next generation of the Aventador. Here's the thing though, the hybrid system will add to the mass of the Lamborghini, sacrilege for the raging Bull ethos, so in the interest of weight saving Lamborghini is considering the use of a split hybrid system with electric power for the front wheels and good old internal combustion on the rear wheels. Even this is expected to weigh heavily on the car with an additional 150-200 kgs on the axles, even this, will make the new version heavier than its predecessor. In the eyes of Lamborghini even this is better than downsizing or turbocharging which a lot of Lambos competition have already done.

There's no word on what Lamborghini will call the Aventador replacement, but I'm sure, if we spend some time examining Italian prize bulls we'd be able to take a guess. What we do know though is that it will be four wheel drive with superb straight line pace and we're sure it will be a visual assault like all the cars before it.