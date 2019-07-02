Next James Bond film to feature Aston Martin Valhalla! Daniel Craig drives Series II V8 Vantage too

It's interesting and somewhat endearing that Roger Moore in his interview with Richard Hammond said that his favourite Bond car ever was the Citroen 2CV used in For Your Eyes Only. But if we could actually ask Mr James Bond about his favourite car – it's got to be an Aston Martin. So, filming for the 25th installment of the James Bond series is underway and yes, Daniel Craig plays the world's best spy and he drives Aston Martins. Oh yes, there will be more than one.

Aston have confirmed that there will be three cars in the upcoming film, including the Aston Martin Valhalla. Now THAT is a name for a hypercar! It makes you want to say it just so you can hear it. And, it goes well with an Aston's personality and we're glad they picked this name before anyone else did. What if Datsun picked it first!

Anywho, the second important car is Aston Martin Series II V8 Vantage which Daniel Craig was recently seen driving for a scene in the film. The V8 Vantage first starred in a Bond film in 1978 - The Living Daylights with Timothy Dalton as Agent 007.

The third one is the ever-gorgeous and ever-relatable-with-Bond - the Aston Martin DB5. We're glad it returned to the silver screen with the release of Skyfall and we're even more delighted now that it's made it to the new James Bond movie.

Speaking of the Valhalla, Aston Martin Valhalla a.k.a Son of Valkyrie or AM-RB 003, it incorporates concepts and technologies from Formula 1 and Aston Martin Valkyrie, along with design and engineering inputs from Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

According to IMBD, the plot of the new film opens with Bond no longer in active service as a spy, but a friend from the CIA asks for help to chase a villain with "dangerous new technology" - no surprises there. The cast list hints that Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek might be playing the baddie.