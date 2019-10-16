Next-generation Volkswagen Golf spied inside-out: Global unveil on 24th October!

The next-generation Volkswagen Golf is all set to make its world premiere on the 24th of October this year. Ahead of its official unveiling, spy shots of a near production-ready version of this hatchback have been shared on a Slovakian Volkswagen Facebook fan page- Som fanúšik Volkswagenov. The leaked images reveal the exterior as well as the interior of the new Golf. This is the first time that we have seen the cabin layout of the car apart from the teasers which Volkswagen had released earlier.

The exterior design remains true to the Golf's previous iterations. However, this time around, the car bears a sleeker look. The headlamps, which seem to be LED units, bear and elongated design and extend deeper into the front fender. The model seen in the spy images looks like a base-spec version as it is riding on smaller inch rims.

Image Credits: Som fanúšik Volkswagenov/Facebook

On the inside, the new Volkswagen Golf comes with a combined instrument cluster and infotainment display. The cabin is designed in such a way that the use of physical buttons has been kept to the minimum. Even the controls for switching the headlight on/off is placed on the touch-sensitive panel. Just like the exteriors, the interiors of the new Golf bears a sharp look. The upholstery is primarily black with silver highlights spread across the cabin.

The engine line-up of the new Volkswagen Golf will be completely revamped. In addition to mild-hybrid powertrains, there will be two plug-in hybrid variants on this hatchback on offer as well. The new Golf is going to use an updated version of the MQB platform.

The Volkswagen Golf is unlikely to make its entry in the Indian market. However, we soon are going to get several new products from the German brand which includes a compact SUV and the next-generation iteration of the Plo hatchback.

