Next-generation Toyota Corolla spied again, new design features revealed

Only last month, the new Toyota Corolla was spotted testing but under heavy camouflage and now again we get a better glimpse through pictures made available by Motor1. This time the 2020 Toyota Corolla was seen with light camouflage and gives away a slight bit of details of the design. Like the 2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback, the 2020 Corolla sedan will be underpinned by Toyota's TNGA modular platform that also serves as the base for several of its other models, such as the Camry and Prius. The new platform will help the new Toyota Corolla keep its weight in check or even lose some.

Overall, the next generation 2020 Toyota Corolla will likely pick inspiration from the Toyota Camry. While most brands are moving towards a sleeker design, such as Honda with its new Civic, Toyota seems to be up for a more traditional three-box shape for the new Corolla.

The four-door saloon 2020 Toyota Corolla will get a redesigned interior and increased quality. Standard features include a leather shift knob, paddle shifters, two front USB outlets, and electronic parking brake. Optional features will likely include Entune 3.0 Audio with six speakers and an eight-inch screen, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa.

For engine options, the next-generation Toyota Corolla will continue to come with a 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine. It is also likely to have another engine option - 1.8-litre hybrid variant from the latest Auris and the 2.0-litre hybrid with 180 horsepower might be an option too.

The next-generation Toyota Corolla will be manufactured at Toyota's new $1.6 billion factory in Huntsville, Alabama. As for the new Corolla's launch in India, the wait will be quite long. Currently, Toyota Corolla Altis retails at a starting price of Rs 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and extends to Rs 19.73 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top trim.

Image courtesy: Motor1