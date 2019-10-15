Next-Generation Skoda Rapid sketches revealed: Honda City rival expected in India by 2021

The Rapid is the smallest sedan that Skoda makes for the global market and the next-generation model’s arrival is imminent. Skoda has released the first sketches of the next-generation Rapid which could be the one that replaces the one sold in India which has already completed 8-years of its life cycle.

The first sketches of the car show a more angular design with sharper looks, similar to the Skoda Scala. The front grille is bolder and gets vertical slots with chrome surround. The next-gen Rapid will be built on VW’s MQB platform which also underpins other VW group models like Skoda Kamiq and the aforementioned Scala. The model seen in the image is the international model of the car and is exclusive for European markets.

For the Indian market, the Rapid is likely to be based on the market-specific MQB A0-IN platform, a variation of the same model which has been tweaked to build models that are specific to Indian market requirements. The Rapid for India will be based on this platform and will be shorter in length and will be powered by engine options that are suited for Indian conditions and requirements.

Recently, the Volkswagen Group announced to merge its business in India and bring it under one single umbrella with the Skoda brand spearheading the operations as a part of the India 2.0 strategy. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda and Volkswagen will be presenting their future plans in the form of new model or concepts for the Indian market. The Rapid, when launched in India, will continue to rival the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and the Hyundai Verna.