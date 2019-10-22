Next-generation Skoda Octavia leaked ahead of official debut in November!

The next-generation Skoda Octavia, with is set to make its official debut in the month of November this year, has now been completely revealed courtesy a leaked image uploaded on the Instagram account 'cochepias'. This development comes within days of Skoda officially releasing sketches of the new iteration of its executive sedan. The leaked image reveals that the next-generation Skoda Octavia will take several design cues from its elder sibling, the Superb. The split-headlamps have now been replaced with single units and bear a sharper look.

Dominating the front-fascia is a redesigned grille which now comes with a bolder appearance. The front bumper comes with a sportier design and houses LED fog-lamps and bigger air-vents. The side profile of the new Octavia is somewhat similar to the current generation model. However, you do see a bolder shoulder line, running all the way from the front fender to the rear one. Another one sits lower down and between the two wheel-arches, giving the car a sporty stance. The alloy wheels now get a dual-tone treatment and are more aggressive than before.

The cabin of the next-generation Skoda Octavia will undergo a major change. The exact layout of the same is yet to be revealed. Expect the same to take inspiration from Skoda latest Vision X concept which was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show this year.

The new Skoda Octavia is likely to go on sale in the international market starting early next year. Consequently, it will arrive in the Indian market sometime during the second half of 2020. The executive sedan segment, in which the Octavia falls in, is currently populated by the likes of Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla Altis and the Hyundai Elantra. Though this segment has been observing lacklustre sales in the past couple of years, it has seen a minor spike in performance on the back of new model introductions.

When the next-generation Skoda Octavia arrives in India, it is likely to use the same engine line-up as the current generation model. However, the same will be upgraded to meet the new BS-VI emission regulations.

Image Credits: cochepias/Instagram