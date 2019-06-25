Next-generation Range Rover spotted: Could get an all-electric option

The next-generation Range Rover, which is set to make its debut in 2022, has now been spotted testing for the first time in Europe. The interesting thing to note here is that the prototype is using the current gen Range Rover's body but is sitting on an all-new platform. This new underpinning is being developed by Jaguar Land Rover and will have the capability to support multiple powertrain options. Called as the MLA or Modular Longitudinal Architecture, this platform can underpin mild-hybrids, plug-in hybrids as well as all-electric options. In addition to this, reports suggest that the MLA can also be re-engineered to support hydrogen-powered vehicles for the JLR group in the future.

Image: Auto Express

The next-generation Range Rover is going to feature multiple updates on the outside. The design is likely to get a complete makeover, however, it will still remain true to the brand's iconic aesthetic profile. Going by the spy shot of the test mule, it is quite apparent that the new Range Rover will be slightly longer and have a wider track. On the inside, the new Range Rover could feature a similar layout as that of the current iteration as it already features a dual-screen set-up. It will be loaded up-to-the-brim with features and creature comforts.

Talking about the engine line-up of the next-generation Range Rover, we expect it to carry forward the same petrol and diesel units. It will continue to come with the 3.0-litre V6 offering along with 2.0-litre Ingenium engines. These engines are likely to have some form of electrification as standard. The all-electric offering will be developed with BMW under the new partnership between the two companies.

Image: Auto Express

The next-generation Range Rover will be manufactured at the JLR factory based in Solihull, UK. The company is currently in the process of upgrading its plant in sync with the MLA platform. After its global debut in 2022, expect the new Range Rover to make its way to India within a years time frame.

Image Source: Auto Express