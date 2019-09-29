Next-Generation Mitsubishi Outlander spotted: Debut late next year

The current generation Mitsubishi Outlander made its debut in India during the month of August this year. However, the Japanese automaker has already commenced working on the next-generation iteration of this SUV for the international markets. A test mule of the sale has been spotted testing in the United States courtesy Motor1.com. The highly camouflaged prototype does not reveal much about the vehicle apart from its overall silhouette. It continues to maintain a dominating persona. Up-front, the new Outlander gets a split headlamp set-up, just like the one that we saw on the Expander MPV.

It seems that the SUV is riding on either 19-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels. The side profile is simple but there is a hint of a strong shoulder line under the heavy camouflage. The next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander will be slightly bigger and more aggressive in terms of its appearance in comparison to the current generation model. There will be significant changes inside the cabin as well. More creature comforts and a better equipment list will be on offer. Under the hood, the next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander is likely to come with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine in the international markets. There could be a hybrid version as well with the 2.4-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit.

Image Credits: Motor1.com

Expect Mitsubishi to unveil the next-generation Outlander in the international markets sometime during the second half of 2020. Its India launch is likely to take place a year after that. The current generation Outlander was launched in India at a price of Rs 31.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas and the Isuzu MU-X. It is available exclusively with a petrol engine option i.e. the 2.4-litre, four-cylinder unit capable of churning out 165 hp along with 222 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed CVT automatic gearbox and gets 4WD.

Image Credits: Motor1.com