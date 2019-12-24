Next-generation Mahindra Thar spied up-close: Reveals new alloy wheels, taillamps!

The next-generation Mahindra Thar is currently under development. Expect the updated iteration of this iconic 4x4 to make its official debut in India sometime during the first half of 2020. Ahead of the launch, the homegrown automaker continues to text pre-production models of the same on Indian roads. Latest spy images courtesy teambhp.com reveals new details related to this upcoming product. The test mule seen in the images is running five-spoke alloy wheels. These are of gun-metal finish. Also, we can see from the rear three-quarter shot that the test vehicle gets clear lens tail-lamps. Also, there are LED daytime running lights on offer as well.

Previous spy shots have revealed that the new Thar will be comparatively larger in comparison to the outgoing model. It will be longer, wider as well as taller. Also, the new version will get a hard-top variant, unlike the current-generation model. We expect the exterior design of the 2020 Mahindra Thar to be an evolution over the current model rather than a revolution. The interiors are going to get a major overhaul. In sync with the Thar's niche segment of a lifestyle vehicle, the cabin of the new version will be upgraded with all the latest features and creature comforts.

Image Credits: teambhp.com

Under the hood, the 2020 Mahindra Thar is speculated to get a new diesel engine. This oil-burner will boast of better power and torque figures in comparison to the current engine which is a 2.5-litre, unit that is good for 105 hp of power. The new engine will be BS6 compliant and will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Power will be sent to all the four-wheels.

The next-generation Mahindra Thar is expected to be priced slightly higher in comparison to the current model. It will continue to compete against the Force Gurkha, it's one and only rival in the Indian market.

Image Credits: teambhp.com