Next-Generation Mahindra Thar spied up-close: New details revealed

The next-generation Mahindra Thar, set to launch in India next year, has been spotted testing on Indian roads once again. Images, which were shared on the Facebook group '4x4 Crew', reveal new details about this upcoming product from the Indian car manufacturer. The next-generation Mahindra Thar looks significantly larger in comparison to the current model. This is mainly because of the fact that it is based on an all-new platform, which in future, is also going to underpin the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio.

Visually, the 2020 Mahindra Thar retains its iconic stance. However, it is not hard to notice that it now adorns a few contemporary design attributes. Up-front, the bumper will be completely revised. The headlamps will continue to retain their circular shape and the signature 7-slat grille will be present as well. The side profile and the rear fascia of the new Mahindra Thar seem to remain the same as before albeit with a slight increase in their dimensions. Recent spy shots, also indicate that the Thar will be offered with a factory fitted hardtop roof.

The interiors of the next-gen Mahindra Thar will be completely revised as well. The 4x4 will feature a new instrument cluster, will have a new steering wheel design along with a brand new layout for the central tunnel. There will be provision for a standard music system and the cabin can get a dual-tone upholstery. Reportedly, the cabin of the new Thar will be inclined towards offering a slightly premium experience in comparison to its predecessor. Hence, expect it to feature better quality materials with improved built quality.

2020 Mahindra Thar (Image: 4x4 Crew/Facebook)

One of the major differences between the new Mahindra Thar and the old one is going to be in terms of safety standard. The 2020 iteration is going to meet the upcoming crash test regulations and will have standard safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning and high-speed alert.

The next generation Mahindra Thar is reportedly going to get an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine under its hood which will produce close to 140 bhp. This engine is going to be BS6 compliant and will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Image Source: 4x4 Crew/Facebook