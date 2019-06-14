Next-Generation Mahindra Scorpio spied up-close: Here is what to expect

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio has been once again spotted testing in India. Spy shots shared on the Facebook group '4x4 India', reveals new details pertaining to this SUV. The next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is going to be significantly bigger in comparison to the current model. It will be longer as well as wider thanks to the new ladder frame chassis that it is going to be based upon. In terms of design, though the Scorpio seems to retain its daunting personality, the sharp lines on its exteriors seem to have been replaced with softer curves, hence giving it slightly urban characteristics. Since the test mule is heavily camouflaged, we cannot comment on the exact details related to its design.

Image: 4x4 India

Thanks to a new platform, the Mahindra Scorpio will offer more space inside the cabin. It is likely to continue with its three-row seating structure. However, with this update, we expect the third row to be forward facing, instead of side-facing as it is in the current iteration of this SUV. In addition to increased space on the inside, the new Scorpio will also offer a completely new dashboard layout as well. We expect Mahindra to employ better quality materials and also improve on the built quality of the vehicle. Furthermore, the feature list of the new Scorpio is likely to increase.

Image: 4x4 India

Reportedly, the new Mahindra Scorpio is going to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This BS6 compliant oil-burner will replace the existing 2.2-litre unit. The power and torque outputs figures of this new engine are expected to be higher than the existing motor. The SUV will get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. However, it will also get an automatic gearbox as an option. The new Scorpio will be available with 4x4 drivetrain option as well. I Sync with its update and also because of more features as well as conversion to BS6, price of the new Mahindra Scorpio are expected to increase. That said, it will continue to compete in the compact SUV segment with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and the upcoming Kia Seltos.

