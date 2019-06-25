Next-generation Land Rover Defender leaked ahead of Frankfurt Motor Show unveil

Images of the next-generation Land Rover Defender have been leaked online ahead of its high-anticipated debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show later this year. The image, which was published on Instagram, shows the instrument cluster of the new Defender on which is an animated image of the SUV. As it was already apparent from the earlier spy images, the new Defender retains its iconic boxy stance. The vehicle seen in the images is the long wheelbase version i.e. the five-door iteration with a spare wheel mounted at the back. In addition to this, there will be a three-door version on offer as well.

The front end of the 2020 Land Rover Defender is slightly rounded-off, the boot seems to be raised in the middle while B and D pillars are blacked out. This, combined with a thick C pillar, gives this SUV a floating roof-line design. The front fender of the new Defender seems to get an air-vent like accent. Whether the same is just a visual feature or functional remains to be seen. The interiors of the 2020 Land Rover Defender will also undergo a major overhaul as well. Being a luxury off-roader, it will be loaded with features and creature comforts right up-to-the-brim. It will get a fully-digital instrument cluster along with a dual-screen set-up for the infotainment system, as seen on some of the more recent vehicles belonging to the JLR family.

The engine line-up of the 2020 Land Rover Defender will consist of petrol as well as diesel derivatives. These will be from the automaker's Ingenium series. It is safe to say that the new iteration of this off-roader will get the automaker's tried and tested four-wheel drive system. The next-generation Land Rover Defender has already been listed on the company's official Indian website. After the SUV makes it global debut later this year, it is expected that the same will reach Indian shores sometime next year.

