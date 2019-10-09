Next-generation Isuzu D-max teased: Official unveil on October 19

Isuzu Thailand on their official YouTube channel has released a teaser video of the upcoming third-generation of the D-Max pick-up truck. The teaser hints at a new design, new lighting technology, a premium interior with anew infotainment system, possibly a new engine which will all be revealed on October 19. In India, the Isuzu D-Max is sold for commercial application for the larger cab models. However, the more premium four-door with the smaller bed offering is offered as the ‘D-Max V-Cross’ sold as a lifestyle vehicle.

With the 2020 model-year, the D-Max will be updated with an all-new generation model. What will remain unchanged is that the next-gen model will continue to be built on a body-on-frame construction being built on a ladder frame chassis like a traditional 4X4. What will be new on the D-Max from the 2020 model year will be a new exterior design with a bolder and larger single-frame front grille, slimmer projector headlamps with new LED daytime running lights. The front bumper will be all-new with vertically stacked fog lights in addition to a skid plate which has been added to the front to protect the bottom of the engine. The rear of the vehicle will feature new dual square LED tail lamps with a revised tailgate design. All of the changes are to be inline with their new design philosophy which they are calling 'Infinite Potential'.

The updates to the cabin teased in the video of the 2020 Isuzu D-Max hint at a more premium interior and a resigned layout that what is offered currently. The pick-up truck will be offered with an all-new touch screen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, revised auto climate control panel, new gear lever and a new multi-function steering wheel. The 4X4 vehicle may also come with new off-road driving features in addition to what is offered with the current model.

As for the mechanicals, we await more details which are likely to be revealed once the vehicle makes it debut later this month. With the new 1.9-litre diesel engine which was launched in India only recently, and in international markets, the engine is likely to be carried over to the next-gen model. However, a new 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel may also be offered in some markets. Transmission options would likely be a 6-speed manual and auto gearboxes and the 4x4 would be standard across the range. Selectable 4x4, a low ratio transmission, hill descent control, traction control will be carried over from the current generation, it might feature more electronic aid and Isuzu may offer diff locks as well to make it an outright of-roader as well as the utilitarian that it already is.

If Isuzu would be present at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo is not yet confirmed, however, following the introduction of the D-Max internationally, we expect the new model to arrive in India sometime in 2020.