Next-generation Hyundai Xcent spied in India: Here’s what to expect!

Hyundai has recently launched the full-model update for the Grand i10 hatchback in India. The Grand i10 has also spawned a compact sedan i.e. the Xcent in the Indian market. A prototype of the new iteration of the Xcent has been spotted testing on Indian roads courtesy teambhp.com. As is the case with the current generation of the Xcent, the new version will also look identical to the Grand i10 Nios. The front of the compact sedan is likely to be exactly identical to the hatchback. However, Hyundai could throw in some changes in order to distinguish it from Nios. Though the front and the side profile are expected to carry forward the design language of the hatchback, at the back, the new Xcent will have its own unique identity.

As is the case with the exterior design, the cabin layout of the next-gen Hyundai Xcent will be identical to the Grand i10 Nios. And hence, it will get a new instrument cluster, the floating touchscreen infotainment system and the dual-tone colour scheme. Though the design language of the cabin will be identical to the Grand i10 Nios, the rear bench is likely to offer a better recline angle.

The engine line-up of the next-gen Hyundai Xcent will be identical to the Grand i10 Nios. It will get a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of churning out 83 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be BS-6 compliant. There will be a diesel engine on offer as well. This will be a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged unit good for 75 hp along with 190 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are likely to be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, there will be a 5-speed AMT available as well.

Prices of the next-gen Hyundai Xcent are likely to go up. It will continue to compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo, Tata Tigor and the likes.

