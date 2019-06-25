Next-Generation Hyundai i20 to get an electric sunroof: Spotted testing in India

Hyundai is currently working on a next-generation iteration of its premium hatchback Elite i20. The test mules of the same have been spotted testing in India as well as internationally. Latest spy shots of the prototype of the next-gen i20 clicked in Tamil Nadu, curtsey Motor Vikatan shows that the vehicle comes with an electric sunroof. The images also show that the new i20 will get projector headlamps and Hyundai's new cascading grille design. The overall exterior shape of the vehicle still retains the current model's silhouette. However, the same will be slightly altered in sync with Hyundai's latest design language.

The interiors of the next-generation Hyundai Elite i20 will also undergo a major makeover. It will get a plethora of features and creature comforts. The equipment list will include steering mounted audio controls, a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, leather-wrapped steering wheel to name a few. The new i20 is likely to use the same platform as that of the current iteration. That said, the same will undergo slight revisions in order to meet the upcoming safety regulations. Talking about safety, the new Hyundai i20 will get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard.

Next-Gen Hyundai Elite i20 (Image: Motor Vikatan)

Talking about the engine specifications, the next-generation Hyundai i20 will retain the current line-up. Hyundai has said that it will continue selling diesel engines, across its model line-up after the implementation of the BS-6 emission regulations. Hence the diesel derivative of the new Hyundai is likely to come with the same 1.4-litre U2 CRDi engine. The petrol derivative will get the same 1.2-litre unit. In addition to the same, it can also get the new 1.0-litre, GDI unit which recently made its debut in the Hyundai Venue.

The prices of the next-generation Hyundai i20 will go up. This will be primarily because of its upgradation to meet the upcoming safety and emission regulations. Despite this, it will continue to compete in the premium hatchback segment with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and the upcoming Tata Altroz.

Image Source: Motor Vikatan