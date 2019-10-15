Next-Generation Hyundai i20 spotted: Five BIG changes to expect!

The third-generation Hyundai i20 hatchback is currently under development. Earlier this year, prototypes of the same were spotted testing on international soil. Soon afterwards, Hyundai commenced testing the updated iteration of the i20 on Indian roads as well and once again, courtesy teambhp.com, spy shots of its test mules have surfaced on the internet. The next-generation Hyundai i20 is likely to be unveiled soon. It will first make its debut in select international markets and consequently arrive in India at a later stage. Here is the list of five major changes that you can expect from the updated Hyundai i20 over the current generation model.

Sharper Exteriors

Being a full-generation update, the third-generation Hyundai i20 will get a completely revised exterior design. As can be seen from the spy shots, the front of the car looks a lot sharper than before. The headlight are sleeker in shape while the bumper gets a similar design as that of the facelifted Elantra. Hyundai's cascading grille dominates the front fascia. Behind the heavy camouflage, you can see that the side profile of the new i20 gets a bold character line. The rear profile though seems to be identical to the current generation model. However, it will get revised tail-lamps and bumpers.

Redesigned Interiors

Just like its exteriors, the interiors of the third-generation Hyundai i20 will feature an all-new look. The dashboard could feature a similar layout as seen on some of Hyundai's recent models, like the Venue and the Grand i10 Nios. The entire centre console along with the instrument cluster will be revised. In addition to this, the steering wheel will also feature a new look. The cabin could either be available in an all-black colour scheme or a dual-tone set-up like the current gen-model. Upholstery will remain fabric, even on the top-spec trim in order to keep the costs in check.

Additional Features

The current-generation Hyundai i20 is quite decently equipped. Expect the new iteration of this premium hatchback to get additional feature such a Hyundai's Bluelink connect car system. The top-spec model will continue to get creature comforts such as steering mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, wireless charging among others.

New Engine Line-up

The next-generation Hyundai i20 will continue with the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine. Though it is likely to have the same power and torque figures, it will be upgraded to meet the BS-6 emission regulations. There have been speculations that Hyundai might plonk-in the 1.4-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo petrol in the updated i20. Not only this, but the company might also offer this hatchback with a DCT automatic. The current 1.4-litre diesel engine, however, is likely to be replaced with the Seltos' 1.5-litre oil-burner.

More Safety

The Hyundai i20 will meet all the upcoming safety regulations and hence the new model is going to score higher in this arena. It will have dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard.

