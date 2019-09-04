Next-generation Hyundai Creta spotted in India: Different from Chinese-spec model

A test-mule of what seems like the prototype of the next-generation Hyundai Creta has been spotted testing in India. The spy-shots, courtesy Team-BHP, showcase the rear fascia of this test mule which is covered under heavy camouflage. Though it is hard to comment on the exact design of the vehicle, it seems that Hyundai has decided to alter the aesthetics of the India-spec next-gen Creta from the Chinese-spec model which was showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show this year. The test-mule seen in the images gets bigger taillamps with minor revisions to its rear fascia as well. On a similar note, we expect Hyundai to alter the front styling of the next-generation Hyundai Creta, in comparison to the Chinese-spec model.

Though the exterior design of the India-spec next-generation Hyundai Creta might be altered, we expect the automaker to bring in the same interior as the Chinese-spec model. The updated interiors feature a posh look. In addition to an all-new layout for the dashboard, the cabin gets a vertical touchscreen system. Not only this, the layout sports a minimalistic design. Apart from these visual changes, the Creta's equipment list, which is already quite extensive, is also expected to undergo an update.

The next-generation Hyundai Creta is expected to share its engine line-up with the Kia Seltos. This means that the petrol derivatives are going to get a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder unit capable of churning out 115 hp of power along with 144 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the diesel derivative is going to come with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged unit good for 115 hp along with 240 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Both the petrol and diesel engines will get an automatic gearbox option as well.

The debut of the next-generation Hyundai Creta is likely to take place at the Auto Expo next year. In lieu of the updates and the addition of BS-6 compliant engines, the prices of the new Creta are likely to go up in comparison to the current-generation model.

