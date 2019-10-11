Next-generation Honda Jazz spotted undisguised: World premiere this month!

Honda is going to unveil the third-generation Jazz at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show this month. Ahead of its official debut, a few units of the new Jazz have been spotted sans camouflage. The images, courtesy, Creative Trend showcase the front end of the vehicle. The 2020 Honda Jazz will have a completely different design in comparison to its second-generation iteration. The front-fascia is more rounded than before and adorns bug-eyed projector headlamps. Being a full-model change, in addition to revised styling, the hatchback will also get new underpinnings as well as a revamped cabin layout.

Inside, the new Jazz comes with all-new dashboard design. Going by the recently leaked spy-shots, it seems that the hatchback comes with a digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel is a three-spoke unit and there is a large touchscreen mounted on the centre console. The cabin seems to have an all-black colour scheme with contrasting silver highlights.

Under the hood, the next-generation Honda Jazz is likely to get a completely revised engine line-up. In the international markets, it could get a 1.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine along with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated motor. The Indian market may continue with the current engine line-up. Honda has confirmed that the 2020 Jazz is going to get twin-motor hybrid set-up paired to a 1.2-litre or a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

The next-generation Honda Jazz is expected to arrive in India sometime during the second half of 2020. In other markets, sales are likely to commence during the first half itself. Prices of the next-generation Honda Jazz could go up in comparison to the current generation model.

Ahead of the launch of the 2020 Jazz, Honda will bring in the fifth-generation iteration of City in India. A test mule of the same has already been spotted testing on our roads. Expect Honda to reveal the India-spec City sometime during the first half of 2020 and consequently launch the same.

Image Source: Creative Trend