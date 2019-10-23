Next-generation Honda Jazz officially revealed: Sporty looks with funky interiors!

Honda has finally raised the curtains of the new generation Jazz hatchback. The fourth-generation of the B-segment hatchback comes with Honda's i-MMD hybrid technology as standard which comprises of two electric motors. The company says that this technology will be carried forward to all future models from the brand. This will help the Japanese automaker in its goal to have all its European models electrified by 2022. The new Honda Jazz is the first product in the carmaker's line-up to bear the e:HEV badge.

In terms of its exterior appearance, the new Jazz looks quite modern and sophisticated. Up-front, it gets large sweptback headlamps with projector units and an LED daytime running strip. The grille is quite sleek and the area is majorly covered by a large body colour panel with the Honda logo mounted in the centre. The bumper gets a large air-dam in the centre which is flanked by the fog-lamp housing on either side. The same is surrounded by sharp-looking plastic panels.

The side profile of the new Honda Jazz somewhat resembles the current generation model. However, in comparison, the new model gets a sharper stance, unlike the current model where we see a slightly curvaceous design. The glasshouse continues to be quite big. And the wing mirrors are mounted on the front doors. The rear fascia of the new Jazz gets compact tail-lamps with LED strips. The window line is such that it reminds you of the second generation model (first for the Indian market).

Honda has also introduced a Crosstar iteration of the new Jazz. It comes with slightly different front and rear bumpers along with a different set of alloy wheels. The Crosstar comes with a blacked-out roof with roof-rails in addition to black plastic cladding surrounding the vehicle.

The cabin of the new Honda Jazz has been completely revised as well. It looks funky with the white and black dual-tone colour scheme. The steering wheel is a two-spoke assembly and gets mounted controls. The instrument cluster is fully digital and there is a floating touchscreen mounted on the centre console. Below it is the automatic climate control unit which gets a small display of its own. There is a push-button start-stop/system in addition to an electronic handbrake as well.

Honda is yet to officially reveal the engine specifications of the new Jazz. Expect this car to go on sale in the European market sometime early next year. The same is likely to arrive in India either by late 2020 or early 2021.