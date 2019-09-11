Next-generation Honda City spotted in India: What the all new City could offer

A test mule of what seems like the next-generation Honda City has been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time. Images, which were shared on the Team-BHP forum, showcase the rear-end of the prototype. It is similar to that of the one which was seen testing internationally a couple of months ago. Going by these images, it seems that Honda is going to completely change the design of the next-generation City, as expected. Since the vehicle is under heavy camouflage, it is difficult to comment on its exact aesthetic attributes. That said, it looks like the new iteration of the City will continue to have a sporty and edgy exterior design.

As far as the interiors are concerned, expect them to be completely altered as well. Honda could introduce a dual-tone colour scheme, in replacement of the current iteration all-black layout. The instrument cluster, centre console as well as the passenger side dashboard panel with all its elements will feature a new look. Not only this, but the next-generation Honda City is also getting a sizable increase in terms of features and creature comforts. The current generation model is still decently equipped, but Honda could throw in additional features such as ventilated seats with electric operation among others.

Image Credits: Team-BHP

As far as the engine line-up is concerned, the next-generation Honda City will continue to get petrol as well as diesel engine options. Though not confirmed, it is likely that Honda will continue with the same 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. There have been speculations that Honda might introduce a hybrid powertrain option with the new City as well. Whether the same is going to be a mild-hybrid unit or a fully-hybrid set-up, remains to be seen.

As far as safety is concerned, just like the current generation model, the new City will also get standard dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system along with driver and passenger seat belt warning. Prices of the new Honda City are expected to increase. Expect the new City to launch in India sometime during the first half of 2020

Image Credits: Team-BHP