Next-generation Honda City spied up-close in India: Partially reveals its interiors!

The next-generation Honda City is all set to be unveiled in Thailand on 25th November this year. Its India launch is expected to take place sometime during the second half of 2020. Honda has already commenced testing the new generation of the City in India. The test mule of the same has been spotted doing its test rounds on India roads a couple of times in the recent past. Fresh spy images courtesy electricvehicleweb.in reveals new details about this upcoming C-Segment sedan.

Going by these spy images, it seems that the next-generation Honda City is going to be slightly longer in comparison to the current generation model. Though the test mule is wrapped under heavy camouflage, it is quite obvious that the next-generation Honda City will have a completely different exterior design in comparison to the current generation model. Similarly, the cabin layout will also be completely revised. Going by these spy shots, it seems that the new City will get a floating touchscreen infotainment system, just like the one seen on the new Honda Jazz which was revealed a few weeks back.

The next-generation Honda City will get petrol as well as diesel engine options. The India-spec model is likely to carry forward the same 1.5-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel motor. Both of these engines will be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. There have been speculations that Honda might also bring in a 1.0-litre, turbo petrol engine. The next-generation Honda City is likely to feature some form of electrification. Most likely, it will be a mild-hybrid system, just like the one seen on its main rival, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Prices of the next-generation Honda City are likely to increase slightly. However, they will continue to fall in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Apart from the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the new Honda City will also compete against the likes of Volkswagen Vento and the Hyundai Vento.

Image Courtesy: electricvehicleweb.in