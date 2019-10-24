Next-generation BMW M3 partially revealed: Likely to get a massive grille!

The next-generation BMW M3 has been partially revealed, and it seems that the MASSIVE kidney grille is indeed going to be a part of this model. A spy image of what seems like the front of the G80 M3 has been shared on the Facebook page Shmee150. The images, which is taken on a BMW production line, shows the partial front fascia of the vehicle. Though the headlights remain the same as the standard 3 Series, in terms of their design, the bumper has been heavily re-worked in order to give the car an aggressive appearance. And then there is the enormous grille which seems to have been taken directly from the 4 Series Concept showcased at the Frankfurt Motor Show this year.

In addition to the front fascia of the next-generation BMW M3, the rear fascia of this upcoming sports saloon has also been leaked, albeit through a different set of images shared on the Facebook page Evolve Automotive. The back of the new BMW M3 is not as controversial as the front. It has the same aesthetics as the standard car. However, it does get additional bits like a small boot-lid mounted spoiler and a large diffuser which give this car an aggressive aura. There will be minor changes inside the cabin as well.

Image Credits: Evolve Automotive/Facebook

The M3 is going to get an all-new engine under its hood. It will continue to remain a rear-wheel-drive model. It is believed that the G80 M3 is going to be the last iteration of the sports saloon to be launched without some form of electrification. BMW has been road-testing this vehicle and the same is expected to be launched in the international markets sometime during the year 2020. BMW has recently launched the 3 Series in India. Expect the M3 to reach Indian shores within months of its global debut.

Image 1 Credits: Image Credits: Shmee150/Facebook

Image 2 Credits: Image Credits: Evolve Automotive/Facebook