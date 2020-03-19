Next-generation BMW 7 Series to go electric: Petrol and diesel models to continue

The flagship sedan from the Bavarian automaker will get an all-electric variant which will be sold alongside petrol, diesel and hybrid versions.

By:Published: March 19, 2020 3:38:49 PM

At the Annual Accounts Press Conference 2020, Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG confirmed the company’s plans to introduce an all-electric model of the 7 Series luxury sedan. The next-generation BMW 7 Series will be offered with petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and now a brand new all-electric model.

Zipse confirmed that there will be a successor to the current 745Le model which is the current hybrid 7 Series model from BMW. Zipse also went on to say that the electric model will be the most powerful version of the next-gen car. However, he did not comment whether the badging of the sedan would be called the ‘i7’, as a follow up to the BMW i3 and the recently announced i4 which is expected by 2021. However, the BMW i8 is a hybrid model rather than an all-electric vehicle. The final nomenclature that will be used for the all-electric luxury barge remains to be confirmed.

Zipse also remade silent about the electric version’s performance but did mention that all four powertrain versions of the car would be based on a single architecture. The most powerful 7 Series on sale currently in the M760Li which is powered by a 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 that develops 600hp. But due to global emission requirements, the V12 motor may not be continued with the next-generation model and it is likely to be phased out.

The current generation model has been in production since 2015. The BMW 7 Series recently saw a major update globally. This means that an all-new version of the car is still some time away, and may not make its debut till 2022.

