Next-generation 2020 Hyundai Creta new images, details: Kia Seltos rival possible unveil at 2020 Auto Expo

The all-new Hyundai Creta has been snapped yet again, this time by a Team-BHP reader. The pictures of the new model being tested on Indian roads reveals new details. Based on the second generation iX25, the 2020 Hyundai Creta is rumoured to make its India debut at the 2020 Auto Expo that is scheduled to take place in February 2020. Now coming to the details of the car, the new 2020 Hyundai Creta will get dual exhaust set up as seen in the pictures. Also, the tail lamp is clearly visible in the images and one can see triple-C type pattern. The unit will be an all-LED set up. The new Creta also gets new alloy wheels that look quite sportier. Also, the latest images confirm that the car will come with roof rails as well.

(Image source: Team-BHP)

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta will draw power from two engine options - petrol and diesel. The new range of options will be BS6 compliant and the vehicle will get power from a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Apart from this, there will also be a 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol on offer that will get an optional 7-Speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) system. All three engine options will get a six-speed manual transmission as standard. The diesel, on the other hand, is likely to get a six-speed torque convertor automatic as an option.

(Image source: Team-BHP)

Talking of some noticeable features, the new 2020 Hyundai Creta will likely get bits like an inbuilt air purifier like the MG ZS EV and Blue Link connected services. The car is expected to get power-adjustable seats up front as well. The cabin of the new Creta is expected to feature a massive 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Once launched, the new 2020 Hyundai Creta will rub shoulders against the likes of the Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier in the segment.

The biggest rival though will be the Kia Seltos that is currently selling like hot cakes in India. In the month of November 2019, the Seltos found over 14,000 new homes. The cumulative sales of the Kia Seltos have already crossed 40,000 units since launch. In such a case, the new generation Hyundai Creta will certainly have a very tough competitor waiting at the battlefield. Now only time will tell if the new Creta will be able to give a nail-biting fight to the Seltos or not!

Image Source: Team-BHP