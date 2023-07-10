The new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will go on sale in North America for the first time, sans the ‘Prado’ branding.

Toyota recently dropped a teaser of the next generation Land Cruiser Prado on its social media handles. Slated to make its global debut later this year, the upcoming SUV will be the fifth iteration to don the ‘Prado’ nameplate.

The Japanese automaker also shared an image of Prado’s original ancestor- the timeless FJ40 Land Cruiser, alongside its new prodigy, which made its debut in the early 1960s. It is a much-awaited upgrade since the current fourth-gen Prado went on sale way back in 2009.

Next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: Expected design, underpinnings

While the teaser image is devoid of any intricate visual details, it is very clear from its boxy silhouette that the next-gen Prado will take inspiration from its cousin– the new Lexus GX. The upright pillars and a flat roofline suggest that Toyota will continue with a traditional styling of a rugged SUV. In fact, the new Prado could likely be boxier than the outgoing model.

Fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado to be based on the same platform as 2024 Lexus GX (Pic: Toyota)

Besides aesthetics, the next-gen Prado will also share underpinnings with its Lexus counterpart. It will be based on the same TNGA-F platform underpinning the GX. Also, expect the new Prado to borrow a few body panels from the latter. Despite several similarities, the new-gen Prado will distinguish itself from its Lexus sibling with styling touches of Toyota. This is likely to reflect inside the cabin as well.

Next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: Expected powertrains

There is no official word on powertrains, however, Toyota is likely to offer multiple engine options– both petrol and diesel, with the new-gen Land Cruiser Prado, depending on the market. Moreover, more than one gearbox option is likely to be made available.

Next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado: Indian launch on cards?

The fifth-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is expected to go on sale in North American markets first next year, although no official date has been revealed yet. In fact, this will be the first instance in the Prado’s six decade existence that the SUV will be sold in North America. Further, the vehicle will drop the ‘Prado’ moniker and will simply be called Land Cruiser in North American markets.

As far as India launch is concerned, the new Prado isn’t likely to hit our roads anytime before 2025. If and when launched in India, the next-gen Land Cruiser Prado is likely to command prices northwards of Rs 1.0 crore (ex-showroom).