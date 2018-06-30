Next-Gen Suzuki Jimny prices revealed in Japan: Will be offered in two model options

The 2019 Suzuki Jimny prices in Japan have leaked on the internet. Suzuki's new SUV will be available for sale in two versions namely Jimny and Jimny Sierra. While the Jimny will be offered in three variants, the Jimny Sierra will make its entry in two trim choices. The prices of the new 2019 Suzuki Jimny start at JPY 14,58,000 for the standard model and if you plan to buy the top end trim in Japan, you will have to shell out JPY 20,19,600 for the Jimny Sierra JC variant. As per Indian currency, the respective prices of the Suzuki Jimny come out to be Rs 9.02 lakh and Rs 12.49 lakh. The new 2019 Suzuki Jimny will be offered in a total of three variants that go by the names XG, XL and XC. These get choices of five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission systems.

Japan-spec 2019 Suzuki Jimny brochure

On the other hand, the Suzuki Jimny Sierra is offered in two trims namely JL and JC and these have been classified further into four variants. The 2019 Suzuki Jimny gets power from a 660cc, three-cylinder petrol engine. On the other hand, the top end Sierra model option will source power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine. As already mentioned, both these engines get choice of a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic gearboxes.

The good thing is that the SUV will be offered with an all-wheel-drive system that is standard across all the variants. The official images of the new 2019 Suzuki Jimny have already leaked and the global debut is set to take place on 5th July. As far as India launch is concerned, we would surely love to see this mini SUV in India. Officially, Maruti Suzuki has not announced yet whether the Jimny will make its way here.

2019 Suzuki Jimny interior

Image Source: FerD, Facebook