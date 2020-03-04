Next-gen Skoda Octavia RS goes hybrid: 245hp sports sedan, more electrified variants unveiled

In addition to the coveted Octavia RS which is now a plug-in hybrid model, Skoda has introduced mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of the standard Octavia.

By:Updated: March 4, 2020 12:44:15 PM

Skoda Auto has just taken the wraps off the all-new generation Octavia RS and for the first time, it is offered with a plug-in hybrid form as well. Additionally, Skoda has also debuted the standard plug-in hybrid model along with mild-hybrid versions of the Octavia iV. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Skoda Auto India unveiled the current generation Octavia vRS 245 and bookings for the 200 units opened on March 1. The next-generation model is only expected to arrive in India sometime in 2021.

The fourth-generation Octavia made its debut in November 2019 while internationally, deliveries for the standard model will only begin from June 2020. While the Geneva Motor Show was cancelled, Skoda digitally unveiled the performance and electrified variants of the sedan. For the first time, Skoda’s RS family will be offered with a plug-in hybrid as the new fourth-generation Octavia RS is equipped with a 1.4-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine along with an 85-kW electric motor. The combined power output of the hybrid Octavia RS is now standard at 245hp. The power is sent to the front wheels through a 6-speed DSG twin-clutch automatic and the maximum torque on offer stands ate 400Nm.

In terms of acceleration, with the hybrid technology, the new Octavia RS in sport mode does 0-100kmph in just 7.3 seconds and onto a top speed of 225kmph. Progressive electric power steering comes as standard along with dynamic tuning of the sports suspension that is typical for the RS range.

On the exterior, the new Octavia RS features black 18-inch alloy wheels as standard along with specific LED fog lights. the brake callipers are finished in red, while 19-inch alloy wheels are offered as an option. The front grille, air curtains, diffuser on the front and rear apron, aero flaps and the window frames are all finished in black. the hatchback model also comes with black rear spoiler while the estate gets a roof spoiler that matches the colour of the car.

On the inside, the Octavia RS iV features an all-black theme with a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel with the vRS logo and also features gear shift paddles. The seats are wrapped in black fabric while an Alcantara and leather trim options are also offered. The upholstery is stitched in red or silver grey.

Additionally, the standard Octavia model is offered with a 204hp plug-in hybrid version that will be available in Ambition and Style trims. The plug-n hybrid has an all-electric range of 60kms on the WLTP cycle. Along with the plug-in hybrid, Skoda has also introduced mild-hybrid models of the Octavia called e-TEC, The Octavia e-TEC will be offed in two variants of different state of tunes – 110hp and 150hp. These are the first models from Skoda that offer mild-hybrid technology.

