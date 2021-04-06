Next-gen Skoda Octavia India production begins: Launch in late April

It is a dying breed, but Skoda if there is a mid-size sedan that sells in India, it is the Skoda Octavia. The first unit of the fourth-generation model has rolled off the production line in Aurangabad and its launch is around the corner.

Skoda Auto India has rolled off the first unit of the Octavia IV from its facility in Aurangabad. Since it arrived in 2001, the Octavia changed the way people perceived motor vehicles. The Octavia came and showed that you don’t need to pay luxury car prices for luxury with the executive sedan segment. Its RS performance versions have also been extremely popular among enthusiasts in India with the imported variant being sold out quickly. Now in its fourth generation, the Octavia IV will be launched in India in April.

It will bring a new design of the exterior of the car, moving away from the controversial split headlamp design of the model it replaces. The new generation model dons a brand new look, however, is tight-lipped about the exact specifications and features that will be offered with the new Octavia. The Octavia will most likely feature LED headlamps and LED tail lamps. However, it remains to be seen if they will also offer the adaptive Matrix LED headlamps in India. The very first unit of the Octavia IV made in India is painted in the new Lava Blue colour and carries the Lauren & Klement badge as well.

With the 2021 Octavia’s cabin, Skoda will offer a brand new design with a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The driver instruments cluster will most likely be the virtual cockpit unit found in the Karoq SUV. There will also be a brand new floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Octavia will also feature connected car tech of course. Other features expected with the new Octavia include dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, powered front seats and cruise control. Safety equipment in the package will include multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, reversing camera, parking sensors and ESC.

However, unlike its older models, the VW Group and with it Skoda has given up on diesel engines in India. It is why the Octavia is likely to be offered with a single petrol engine. While details are yet to be revealed, it is possible that the Octavia will be offered with the same 147 hp 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine from the Karoq SUV. But the 2.0-litre TSI with 190 hp may also be introduced as a premium offering. It is unlikely that it will be available with a manual option. However, the twin-clutch 7-speed DSG automatic will be available.

In India, the mid-size sedan has dropped significantly in popularity as the demand for SUVs/Crossovers took off in the recent past. Once the new Octavia is finally launched later this month, it will only rival the Hyundai Elantra. The Honda Civic was also another popular model in the segment with a cult following, but Honda decided to axe it from the Indian market. As for the price, the new Octavia is expected to cost around Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) as the diesel would not be offered any longer.

