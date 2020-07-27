Next-Gen Rolls Royce Ghost to debut in late 2020: To be more comfortable and opulent

The baby Rolls Royce Ghost will get a makeover from the ground up to follow up the brand’s most successful model in its history that spans over a century. The next-generation Ghost Series III will debut later this year in autumn.

Rolls Royce Motor Cars Chief Executive Officer, Torsten Müller-Ötvös has announced that the brand is in its final stages of developing an all-new Rolls Royce Ghost. Otvös has confirmed that the Ghost Series III will make its world premiere this autumn meaning that the baby Rolls Royce will make its debut before the end of the year. The Ghost model has been the brand’s most successful model in its 116-year long history ever since it was introduced in 2009 and was then updated with the Ghost Series II in 2014. Now after a decade in production, the first generation Rolls Royce Ghost will bid farewell and make way for the brand new Ghost which will be entirely new.

In an open letter, CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös addressed that when the brand was in its final preparation in the development of the new Ghost, it was struck my the coronavirus pandemic. However, keeping its spirits up, Rolls Royce kept at it while also considering the wellbeing of the workforce. And now as the final hour approaches, Rolls Royce is currently making the final preparations to unveil the brand new Ghost Series II later this year.

In the letter, he mentions that the development of the Rolls Royce Ghost Series III started five years ago. At that time, they decided to carry over only two parts from the current model — the Spirit of Ecstasy and the umbrellas. The previous-generation model was based on the underpinnings of the BMW 7 Series F01. For the Ghost Series III, Rolls Royce has decided to move away from borrowing the platform from its German parent and will use the new “Architecture of Luxury” aluminium space frame platform which underpins the latest Phantom and the Cullinan SUV. The new Ghost has been developed at the Rolls Royce Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence in Goodwood. These engineers are claimed to have designed the vehicle to remain timeless for another decade before the need for the next one is expected to arrive.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.