Next-gen Nissan Kicks spied: Will it make a comeback in India?

The new Nissan Kicks will receive exterior and cabin updates. Will the Hyundai Creta rival make enter the Indian market? Find out.

Nissan joined the mid-size SUV segment late to the party in India by launching the Kicks in 2019. Hence, it didn’t really trouble the sales figures and as a result, Nissan India was forced to pull the plug. As a result, the Japanese manufacturer is currently selling only one vehicle in India, the Magnite. The company had earlier stated that it will introduce two SUVs and an electric in India.

Next-gen Nissan Kicks spied: Design update

Nissan is busy testing the next-generation Kicks and is expected to launch it sometime next year for the global market. Based on the CMF-B platform, the new Kicks is going to be bigger in dimensions as compared to the current model. Based on the spy images of the Kicks test mule, it looks more muscular with a chunky-looking bonnet lid and the front fascia houses a flatter grille with horizontal slats. It also gets a massive air dam tucked in the front bumper. Even though the test model is heavily camouflaged, the new Kicks may get split headlights.

The side profile has been tweaked to give it a contemporary with a sweeping low roof line that merges with the C-pillar and roof spoiler. Another visible update is that the outside rearview mirrors are mounted on the body rather than the A-pillar.

The cabin, on the other hand, is expected to be completely revamped with a new dashboard design, a larger infotainment system, a new steering wheel and a host of new features.

Next-gen Nissan Kicks spied: Engine Specs

In the international market, the Kicks is available in two versions. In the USA, the Kicks comes with a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an output of 120bhp and 154.5Nm of torque. It’s based on the front-wheel drive and is mated to a CVT automatic. In other markets like Singapore, the Kicks 1.2-litre 3-cylinder hybrid powertrain churns out 127bhp and 260Nm of torque.

Next-gen Nissan Kicks spied: Is it India bound?

At the moment, Nissan is keeping the cards close to its chest, but what is confirmed is that the company will introduce a heavily localized version of the CMF-B platform. Both Renault and Nissan will launch a mid-size Hyundai Creta rival like the new Duster which will be based on the same platform and another SUV which will be slotted higher in the C segment.

