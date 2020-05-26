Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class will make its debut before the end of 2020 and like always it will come loaded with the range of new technologies.

By:Updated: May 26, 2020 10:21:10 AM

At the first episode of the “Meet Mercedes Digital”- a new webcast communication platform from Mercedes-Benz, Daimler CEO Ola Källenius was the obvious main guest. During the conversation with Yasmine Blair, the host of the show, Källenius spoke about future plans, products and business directions he intends to take the brand. In the middle of the conversation, Källenius also spoke on the subject of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223.

Briefly, during the webcast, Mercedes-Benz provided us with a glimpse of what the new generation model of the luxury sedan will look like. While the pre-production model has been seen online, the image confirms that the next-gen car will not stray too far in terms of styling. The large multi-slat grille that we have become used to with the S-Class will remain but with a bit of reworking. Although, the headlamps on the new S-Class will follow the current design language from Mercedes-Benz which we see on its latest models like the current CLS and updated E-Class.

Källenius said that he had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the brand’s upcoming flagship sedan and called it a “technological tour de force.” Källenius mentions in the webcast that he drove the vehicle on the German Autobahn and came back impressed with the levels of refinement and the ride quality that the engineers were able to achieve.

Pre-production Mercedes-Benz EQS all-electric model to debut in 2021

During the episode, it was also confirmed that the new model will make its official debut in the second half of 2020. Additionally, Källenius also confirmed that its all-electric counterpart, the EQS will arrive in 2021. The Mercedes-Benz EQS made its global debut as a concept as the all-electric sibling of the S-Class in 2019. It will join the likes of the EQC which is already on sale in some markets and expected to arrive in India this year, the EQV which is currently in its final phase of development and the upcoming EQA.

On May 27, Mercedes-Benz will debut the facelift versions of the E-Class Coupe and Convertible model. Mercedes further teased their arrival in the webcast with an image suggesting an AMG powered E 53 variant. Ola Källenius also happened to showcase a newly designed steering wheel to showcase on the show.

