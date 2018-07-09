Next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV interiors flaunt elegance & luxury: Sketch images spill exciting details

Mercedes-Benz has released the interior sketches of the next generation GLE luxury SUV. The sketch images reveal that the new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV will come with a completely new dashboard that will house two large screens. The recently launched S-Class also features a dual-screen setup, giving the car a unique visual and experiential touch. As all Mercedes-Benz vehicles will soon be migrating from old COMAND system to the new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) system, the new GLE will get a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system as it will be part of the new package. The new Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV is based on the company's MHA (Modular High Architecture) platform, all thanks to which, it will weigh significantly lesser than its predecessor. Also with an increased wheelbase on the new model, one can expect more space inside the cabin of the new GLE SUV. The steering wheel of the new generation Mercedes-Benz GLE is also new and it will now get mounted controls for 18 functions.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE interiors look more preium

The interesting part of the steering wheel is that it also gets two small touchpads and these have been positioned within the spokes only. The center console will get a bigger touchpad to help in more car functions and it replaces the rotary dial from the outgoing model. Mercedes-Benz will also update the ambient lighting system on the new generation GLE SUV and the company claims it will be unlike anything before. The company has not issued any sketches of the rear portion of the new Mercedes-Benz GLE's cabin. Looking at the sketches, one can see that Mercedes-Benz has indeed stepped up the game when it comes to the interiors of the GLE and is trying to leave no stone unturned in making the cabin a better place to be in.

Watch our 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class video review here:

With the major overhaul in the interiors, the SUV is expected to receive a significant update in design as well and that is expected to make the new GLE a more well rounded and desirable package. The new generation Mercedes-Benz GLE will make its global debut at 2018 Paris Motor Show and competition will come from Audi Q7 and BMW X5 in the premium SUV territory. Stay tuned for more details!