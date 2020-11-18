Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted testing: Expected launch, specs, features of Tata Tiago rival

The interior images show an all-new dimension to the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, with a large touchscreen infotainment system being the prime contributors to this impression.

Image: 91wheels.com

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is being readied for a 2021 launch. The car has been spotted testing in Delhi-NCR by many. However, till now the interior of the car was a mystery. 91wheels.com has captured images of the car while it was testing. They have clicked images of the interior. The vehicle captured seemed to be a base variant given the steel wheels on offer as well as black door handles as well as ORVMs. Not until you see the interior wherein which a bigger touchscreen infotainment than the one Maruti currently offers is kept under wraps. There also seems to be a secondary display right below the infotainment screen. The instrument cluster looks quite basic, with an orange digital readout and an analog speedometer. There are chrome rings around the AC louvres as well as near the gear shift lever.

Image: 91wheels.com

The car will be built on the same Heartect platform as the current Marutis. It will have altogether different styling than the Celerio on sale currently. Moreover, the car looks bigger than the one it will replace. The Celerio at present is positioned above the new WagonR. While the latter looks properly modern inside, the Celerio boasts lesser features. This all-new model then will definitely justify the premium it will command over the Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

Image: 91wheels.com

The choice of engines in the Celerio will be limited to just a new 1.2-litre petrol from the Dzire. This engine might be available in a slightly detuned state. Let’s hope it makes 75hp and 100Nm. This should be enough for this small hatchback and draw a clear line between it and the WagonR, Swift. A choice of 5-speed manual as well as AMT will be provided. Maruti will also add the CNG option here. Safety will also be given a fillip with the new platform. Expect a Rs 10,000 price hike over the current Celerio prices.

Image source: 91Wheels.com

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.