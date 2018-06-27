Next-Gen Maruti Ertiga close to production: Compact 7-seater MPV to get major updates inside out

India's leading car maker Maruti Suzuki has been testing the new generation Ertiga for quite some time now. The MPV has been snapped on camera multiple times in past and this time, a new set of images has been released by Team-BHP. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga looks production ready but clear details are not visible due to the heavy camouflage. However, it is clear that the India-spec model will share most of its design cues with the model that is currently on sale in Indonesia. This means that the model to be launched in India will come with the same sweptback headlamps, grille, revised front bumper along with the new alloy wheels. There are some changes on the rear as well as the car gets new vertically stacked headlamps along with a new tailgate and a revised bumper.

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is based on the company's new HEARTECT platform and this has resulted in increased dimensions. While the wheelbase of the car remains unchanged at 2740mm, the length, width and height have been seen an increment. The changes on the 2018 Maruti Ertiga are not limited to the exteriors as the cabin also gets some significant updates. The cabin will be more upmarket than before and the dashboard will come in a dual-tone theme. There will be a new flat-bottom steering wheel just like the new generation Swift. The touchscreen infotainment system will also be updated and it is expected to be the same unit that we have seen on the new Dzire. The system will support both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with in-built navigation through SD card.

Other notable features of the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga include rear parking camera with sensors, USB charging ports, start-stop button, automatic climate control and more. The new 2019 Maruti Ertiga is expected to be launched in India towards the end of this year and will compete against the likes of Mahindra U321 that will also make its entry in the coming months.

With these new launches lined up this year, customers will get new options when it comes to MPVs priced around Rs 10 lakh. More details will be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us!

