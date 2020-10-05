Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied: What the MG Hector Plus rival will offer

The next-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been caught testing on the streets. The images reveal some new details, but here is what we expect from the upcoming MG Hector Plus rival.

By:October 5, 2020 2:24 PM
New Mahindra XUV 500 spy shot

Mahindra’s all-new version of its midsize seven-seat SUV has been seen testing on Indian streets. A test mule of the second generation Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted on Instagram. The image reveals a glimpse of the new front grille and the new headlamp design of the new model. The second-generation XUV500 will offer a completely redesigned styling with a signature Mahindra front grille flanked by new headlamps. The lighting tech on the test mule hints at a new swept-back LED headlamp set up.

The overall silhouette of the older XUV500 seems to be maintained for the new model. The XUV500 test mule appears to have the flared wheel arches and a similar roofline. However, the door handles seem to have been revised in a more traditional design. Additionally, the alloy wheel design also appears to have been redone.

New Mahindra XUV 500 rear spy shot

Images of the rear of the test mule have surfaced earlier on a separate occasion on Team-BHP. The image gave us a glimpse of the new rear-end design of the upcoming new-gen XUV500. The tail-lamps on the test mule show that a vertically designed assembly with LEDs. It is possible that it could feature an inverted L-shaped design as well.

At its heart, the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 could be powered by the mStallion 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine recently seen in the new Thar. Additionally, the 2.0-litre or the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel would also be available once it is launched in India. The Mahindra XUV500 will directly rival the recently introduced MG Hector Plus, in addition to other SUVs in its segments like the Tata Harrier, Honda CR-V and the Jeep Compass.

Source: Kodaivik (Instagram) & Team-BHP

