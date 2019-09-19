Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted: Here’s what to expect!

A heavily camouflaged test mule of what seems like the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted testing in Chennai. The vehicle, which is a pre-production prototype, gets a familiar Mahindra grille along with a kink at the bottom of the C-pillar, a design feature which is exclusive to the current generation XUV500. In terms of dimensions, the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 seems pretty humongous and almost equal to a Toyota Fortuner and slightly bigger than the Jeep Compass, both of which this test mule passes in the spy video uploaded on the YouTube channel TIMVIX.

Image Credits: TIMVIX/YouTube

Though the test mule is covered under heavy camouflage, it is quite obvious that the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 continues with the same exterior silhouette as that of its current iteration. That said, there will be significant aesthetic changes in order to give this mid-size SUV a fresh look. For instance, the headlamps, as well as the tail-lamps, are going to feature a sharper design. In addition to this, expect a complete overhaul of the front and the rear fascia of the vehicle as well.

Image Credits: TIMVIX/YouTube

The interiors of the next-generation Mahindra XUV500 are likely to be completely overhauled. The SUV is likely to get an all-new steering wheel, new instrument cluster, centre console along with the upgradation of other cabin panels as well. With the recent update that the current generation XUV500 had recieved, Mahindra introduced some up-market features such a soft-touch dashboard among others to give the SUV a posh appeal. In the time since then, new products have been introduced in the market which offers a richer in-cabin experience. In line with that, expect Mahindra to spruce up the cabin of the new XUV500 as far as the quality of the materials, as well as the number of creature comforts, is concerned.

Mahindra is working on an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine which it plans to deploy across its portfolio in multiple configurations. This very engine, in its 180 hp guise, is likely to be introduced with the next-generation XUV500. It will be BS-6 compliant and paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. There will be an automatic gearbox on offer as well, the details of which are likely to be revealed at a later stage. Mahindra is currently preparing next-generation iterations of multiple models in its line-up. In addition to the XUV500, the homegrown automaker is also developing the next-gen version of the Scorpio as well as the Thar. All of these models are expected to make their official debut next year.

Image Credits: TIMVIX/YouTube