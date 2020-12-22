Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spotted again: Panoramic Sunroof, touchscreen, seating revealed

The new Mahindra XUV500 has been seen once again sporting a panoramic sunroof, large touchscreen and more. Here is what to expect from the upcoming next-gen SUV.

The next-generation Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be launched in early 2021. For some time, we have spotted numerous test mules on the road over its development cycle. While the 2021 XUV500 is yet to break cover, a largely camouflaged test mule has been spotted, seemingly near-production spec. The vehicle has been captured in a video on Youtube which reveals quite a few interesting facts and features of the upcoming Mahindra XUV500. Several interior designs elements and features are visible and the prototype also shows a new seat layout as well. The XUV500 prototype offers three-row seating with a 2+3+2 configuration. Reports suggest a 2+2+2 (6-seat) option is to be expected as well.

Additionally, the all-new XUV500 is likely to offer a panoramic sunroof which will be welcomed by many customers in India. The current model features rear AC-vents positioned on the B-Pillars. In the new-gen model, it has been moved to the centre, between the front seats. While the overall dash was obscured by camouflage, earlier images suggest the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 will come with an all-digital instrument cluster and touchscreen. Both the screens have been seamlessly integrated into a large glass-like panel, inspired by premium Mercedes-Benz models. The exterior was covered will in camouflage as well. So recovering much information about the headlamps, tail lamps and overall design was not possible. However, what we know so far is that it will offer flush door handles, leather upholstery and new designs for the alloy wheels.

2021 Mahindra XUV500 – Engine, Specs and Rivals

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be powered by the same engines found in the new Thar. a 2.0-litre petrol engine capable of 190hp would be available. Alongside a 2.0-litre diesel engine tuned for 185 hp is to be offered. Manual transmissions will be standard, while automatic options would be available as well.

Also Read: MG Hector Plus 7-Seat launch in Jan 2021

We expect the all-new XUV500 to be launched in the first half of 2021. Its direct rival would be the MG Hector Plus. The Hector Plus 6-seat was launched earlier this year, but MG recently announced the 7-seat model will arrive in January 2021. While Hyundai is expected to bring in a 7-seat model of the Creta, and Tata would also introduce the Gravitas as well. All will have to compete with the king of people carriers in India — the Toyota Innova Crysta, which has recently been updated, but demands a heavy price tag.

Source: Youtube (Mohini Sharma)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.