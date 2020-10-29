Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 interior spied: To get Mercedes like screens, drive modes and more

The Mahindra XUV500 is soon to be updated with a new-gen model. Images of the cabin of a prototype on test have revealed few quirks and features of the upcoming MG Hector Plus, Tata Harrier rival.

By:October 29, 2020 12:00 PM
New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 interior spy shot 2All-new Mahindra XUV500 interior dashboard spy shot

The all-new second-generation Mahindra XUV500 is currently under development and it is no secret. But, Mahindra has tried its best to keep all the details of the upcoming vehicle under wraps. However, test mules have been captured on Indian roads already on multiple occasions. Now, a video has surfaced online which shows the interior of the upcoming SUV. The video posted by SP Auto Tech on Youtube shows a majority of the front cabin of the new Mahindra XUV500. The video reveals that the new generation model will get a premium-looking cabin with a dual-tone scheme. Additionally, like a Mercedes-Benz, the XUV500 will let a long seamless black panel on top of the dashboard. The seamless black panel will house the all-digital driver’s instrument cluster on one side (in front of the driver). Whereas the section of the panel in the centre would be the touchscreen infotainment system.

New 2021 Mahindra XUV500 interior spy shot 1All-new Mahindra XUV500 interior cabin centre console spy shot

The video also revealed how the rest of the dashboard will look like. In addition, we also got a glimpse of the centre console. The test mule seen in the video is the 6-speed manual version. From what we can see, Mahindra has done away with the manual handbrake and included an electric-parking brake with a switch positioned on the right of the gear lever. Further back on the console is a rotary dial is seen, which seems to be for the drive mode selector.

All-New Mahindra XUV500 Launch Delayed

We recently reported that the launch of the new XUV500 has been delayed to April 2021. We still await on Mahindra to confirm the official launch date for the model. Additionally, the engine line up in the XUV500 is likely to be similar to the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel engines offered on the recently launched Mahindra Thar. Mahindra may tune these engines for more power and performance in the XUV500. To know more about the XUV500 and what it will offer in this regard – Exclusive: 2021 Mahindra XUV500 launch delayed to April 2021 | Petrol engines options, seat layout revealed

Source: SP Auto Tech (Youtube)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price in India hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

Honda Activa 125 price silently increased: Suzuki Access 125 rival now costs this much

Honda Activa 125 price silently increased: Suzuki Access 125 rival now costs this much

Odysse announces benefits worth Rs 9,000 on its electric two-wheelers: Here's how to avail!

Odysse announces benefits worth Rs 9,000 on its electric two-wheelers: Here's how to avail!

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport under development: What to expect from BMW F 900 XR rivalling tourer!

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport under development: What to expect from BMW F 900 XR rivalling tourer!

Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X revealed: Gloster, Fortuner rival to arrive in India soon

Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X revealed: Gloster, Fortuner rival to arrive in India soon

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 review: Feel-good bike and very un-RE-like characteristics

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 BS6 review: Feel-good bike and very un-RE-like characteristics

Kids can influence EV sales: Peugeot survey finds children key in making EV buying decision

Kids can influence EV sales: Peugeot survey finds children key in making EV buying decision

Mercedes-Benz to increase stake in Aston Martin to 20% to help introduce new models: Here's how

Mercedes-Benz to increase stake in Aston Martin to 20% to help introduce new models: Here's how

Omega Seiki Mobility to bring high-end electric vehicles: Signs MoU with these 3 Italian companies

Omega Seiki Mobility to bring high-end electric vehicles: Signs MoU with these 3 Italian companies

Here’s why Motorsports can be a lucrative career option

Here’s why Motorsports can be a lucrative career option

Nissan Magnite Initial Impressions: 5 things we love and 2 we don’t

Nissan Magnite Initial Impressions: 5 things we love and 2 we don’t

Honda CR-V Special Edition launched at Rs 29.5 lakh: Gets cosmetic upgrades & new features

Honda CR-V Special Edition launched at Rs 29.5 lakh: Gets cosmetic upgrades & new features

My Volkswagen Connect launched with Sos, towing alert: These Polo, Vento variants get it as standard

My Volkswagen Connect launched with Sos, towing alert: These Polo, Vento variants get it as standard

Bookings for high-security plates, colour stickers to begin in November: HSRPs to be home delivered

Bookings for high-security plates, colour stickers to begin in November: HSRPs to be home delivered

Harley-Davidson joins Hero MotoCorp for India operations: Here's how bikes, parts, accessories will be sold

Harley-Davidson joins Hero MotoCorp for India operations: Here's how bikes, parts, accessories will be sold

Used vehicles exported to developing countries contribute to air pollution: UN report

Used vehicles exported to developing countries contribute to air pollution: UN report

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch on 5 November: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival to get clutchless manual option

2020 Hyundai i20 India launch on 5 November: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival to get clutchless manual option

Spinny360 lets you check out detailed exteriors, interiors of used cars online, here's how!

Spinny360 lets you check out detailed exteriors, interiors of used cars online, here's how!

Honda achieves 800th FIM World Championship GP victory with Jaume Masia's Moto3 win

Honda achieves 800th FIM World Championship GP victory with Jaume Masia's Moto3 win

Explained: 2020 Hyundai i20 design and how the car is made

Explained: 2020 Hyundai i20 design and how the car is made