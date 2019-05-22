Next-gen Mahindra Thar to get hard-top roof from factory: Spy shots surface

The Next-Gen Mahindra Thar is undergoing extensive testing by the manufacturer. The new generation recreational / Offroad / SUV was first spied a few months ago and is expected to make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo which is scheduled to be held from February 7-12, 2020.

The new Thar is expected to be underpinned by Mahindra’s latest platform that underpins the TUV300 and the Scorpio. The new Thar will be tuned more towards road use with a wider track when compared to the current model. Mahindra will focus the Thar to be more of a lifestyle recreational vehicle rather than a brute off-roader as the previous generation.

The latest spy shots of the upcoming second-generation Mahindra Thar that have been found of social media reveals that the new model would be offered with a soft top version in addition to a factory fitted hard top as well. The vehicle will be built and developed as a brand new vehicle from the ground up and feature a new evolutionary design with new body panels and bumpers. The interior is expected to be more generously equipped compared to the old model’ Spartan interior it will have the provision at least for a touchscreen that can be mounted in the centre of the dashboard.

The Thar will also have to meet the new safety standard mandated by the government. The new Thar will come with airbags, ABS with EBD, over-speed warning and rear parking sensors as standard. The engine is most likely to be the 2.0-litre diesel motor which will be BS-6 complaint.