All new Mahindra Scorpio spotted! What to expect

As you must be aware, Mahindra is currently working on a next-generation iteration for the Scorpio SUV. The development of the same seems to be reaching its final stages as the automaker has already started testing the prototype of this vehicle on Indian roads. Once such test mule was recently spotted curtsey Team-BHP, and the spy shots, taken up-close, give us some idea on as to what we can expect from the next-gen iteration of this SUV. What becomes clear right away is that the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio is finally going to depart from its traditional boxy looks. The new version of this SUV will get a slightly curvaceous design which could act in its favour by attracting an urban buyer. In addition to this, what also becomes clear is that the new Scorpio is going to be significantly larger in its dimensions in comparison to the outgoing model.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio Rear (Image: Team-BHP)

Since the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio is going to be longer and wider than before, it will offer more space on the inside. In addition to freeing up more space on the front and second row, this also means that the third row will now become more ergonomic in comparison to the current model. The dashboard layout of the new Mahindra Scorpio is going to be completely new. The homegrown automaker is likely to provide this car with an expansive equipment list. The 2020 Scorpio is expected to make its first public debut at the Auto Expo which is to be held during the month of February next year. Subsequently, it is going to launch in the country within the first half of next year.

2020 Mahindra Scorpio Front (Image: Team-BHP)

Mahindra is expected to completely revamp the engine line-up of the new Scorpio. Reports suggest that it is going to get a new 2.0-litre diesel engine, in BS-6 spec. The power and torque outputs of this engine will surpass the 2.2-litre unit which is available on the current generation iteration. Transmission options of the new Mahindra Scorpio will include a manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, there will be an automatic option on offer as well. Prices of the Mahindra Scorpio are likely to go up with this new generation iteration. It will continue to compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and the Tata Harrier.

Image Source: Team-BHP