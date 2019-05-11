Next Gen Mahindra Scorpio launch next year: See images taken during testing

The Mahindra Scorpio, one of the most popular compact-SUVs in India, is in line for a generation update next year. There have been a lot of speculations regarding the changes and upgrades this vehicle is going to receive with what effectively is going to be its third generation iteration. Spy images of the new Scorpio, curtsey Motor Vikatan, gives us a clear idea of what we can expect from the production-ready version of this SUV. In terms of its overall proportions, the vehicle looks bigger than the current generation in terms of its dimensions. This could be because of the fact that it is based on an all-new ladder frame chassis which is going to make it way under the next-gen Mahindra Thar as well.

The new Scorpio will continue to retain its upright stance. However, the body panels have been given a slight curvaceous design. Up-front, the SUV is going to come with the trademark Mahindra grille, wraparound headlamps along with an upright stance. The windshield seems to be slightly more raked than the current generation version. The side profile comes with a slight kink on the passenger doors. Since the vehicle is under heavy camouflage, most of the details related to its design will be revealed close to its launch date.

Image Source: Motor Vikatan

It is too early to comment on the specific details regarding the interiors of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio. That said, we can expect them to be premium and well-equipped in comparison to the current generation iteration. The Scorpio currently competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks and the Tata Harrier, all these SUVs offer better quality and equipment levels than the Mahindra. However, we expect the 2020 iteration to change that. So far, there is no official word if the homegrown automaker is going to take inputs from the designers from its subsidiary Pininfarina or engineers from its MANA centre in the development of this vehicle.

Image Source: Motor Vikatan

Recent reports suggest that the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio is going to be powered by a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. This oil-burner is an all-new, in-house developed unit by Mahindra. It is capable of churning out 170 BHP of power along with 400 NM of peak torque. This engine is going to be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. An automatic gearbox will be offered at a later stage. Since this engine is going to be BS-VI complaint and also considering the fact that the Scorpio will undergo a major generation update, its prices are likely to observe an increase.

Image Source: Motor Vikatan