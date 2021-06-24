Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio interior Spied: Touchscreen, dashboard design revealed

Images of the upcoming next-gen Mahindra Scorpio’s interior have surfaced online. The images reveal the new SUV’s dashboard design, touchscreen, and some features which it may offer.

Image: Autogram07

It’s no secret that Mahindra is working on a replacement for the Scorpio. The next-gen Scorpio SUV is expected to follow the launch of the new XUV700 which we believe will come later this year. However, while details about the Scorpio are sparse currently, we have caught a glimpse of the interior of the next-generation Scorpio SUV. The interior promises a new large touchscreen infotainment system and an all-new dashboard design. We expect the new Scorpio to be not as bare-bones as its predecessor.

We see the new SUV will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system on the centre stack of the dash from the image. It would likely support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, Mahindra is also likely to make it a connected car with connected features, as it would likely follow the modern trend. The screen is flanked by the two-vertically stacked central air-con vents. The lower centre of the dash will also feature the HVAC system along with buttons for the hazard lamp, 360-degree camera, defogger and more.

Image: Autogram07

Additionally, it will feature a new 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel with cruise control and media buttons. It will also feature an automatic transmission option with petrol and diesel engines, similar to what powers the new Thar. It will source its power from the 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel. The diesel option is likely to be available with a 4×4 option.

The Scorpio will be redesigned for the new-generation model. It will have an entirely new exterior styling and as we can say the same for the interior as well. Mahindra is confirmed to introduce a total of 9 new products. This includes the new Mahindra XUV700 which would arrive later this year. Following it will be the new-gen Scorpio. A 5-door Thar, all-new Bolero, a brand new XUV300, two more SUVs, and two electric SUVs are also planned by Mahindra, all scheduled to arrive by 2027.

Source: Autogram07

