Next-gen Lexus NX makes global debut: Gets new Plug-in hybrid version

The second-generation Lexus NX SUV has been revealed. Lexus claims the design is inspired by the new LF-Z EV concept and it will come with a new plug-in hybrid version.

By:June 14, 2021 6:17 PM

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury brand, has just revealed the new NX SUV. The Lexus NS is now in its second generation and is built on the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform. The same one also underpins the new Toyota RAV4. At first glance, you couldn’t tell that the vehicle is all new. But subtle touches will reveal that it is the updated model. It features a touch of new sleeker styling, a boatload of new features, and updated mechanicals. The NX was till now offered as a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), but the new-gen model also brings a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) version.

The new NX features the signature Lexus spindle grille which is now blacked out. The headlamps are sleeker with the L-shaped LED DRLs. Lexus has revised the proportions of the NX to make it look bolder and have more presence on the road. However, it maintains its original silhouette. The rear features a new elongated light bar that runs across the width connecting the L-shaped tail lamps.

Inside, the cabin is all-new, but recognisable as a Lexus still. The archaic infotainment system has finally been done away with for a more intuitive touchscreen and at last, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As standard, you get a 9.8-inch unit, but you can equip the NX with a larger 14-inch widescreen one as well. The NX now includes a wireless charging pad, a 10-speaker HiFi audio system, and more. It also comes equipped with Lexus’ advanced safety technologies.

For its heart, Lexus will offer a wide range of engines to choose from. There will be a 2.4-litre turbo and a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines on offer. The PHEV model and the 2.4-litre turbo variants feature all-wheel-drive as standard. But the 2.5-litre and HEV model is offered as all-wheel-drive and front-wheel-drive options.

Lexus will put the new-generation NX SUV into production in the coming months. Soon after, we expect the old model to be phased out for the new-gen in India as well.

