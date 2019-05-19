Next-Gen Land Rover Defender spotted testing in India

Land Rover Defender is all set to undergo a major generation update. The same is going to make its first public appearance later this year. The development of the vehicle is currently in its final stages. Recently, the Britsh carmaker revealed that so far the test mules of the next-gen Defender have covered a total of 12 lakh kilometres on their test and development run. After its global debut this year, the SUV is expected to reach Indian shores sometime next year. Recently, curtsey a Team-BHP forum member, a test mule of the next-gen Defender was spotted testing in our country.

The test mule seen in the images is under heavy camouflage. That said, it seems to have a decent road presence, a typical characteristic of a Defender. The SUV continues to possess a boxy design. The high-set bonnet, simple character lines along with the pronounced wheel arches give this vehicle a very tough appearance. Apart from retaining its classic silhouette, the design will be evolved by giving a contemporary touch. The cabin of the next-gen Defender is also going to get a major overhaul. The interiors are going to be quite plush and offer a plethora of features and creature comforts. For instance, this SUV is going to get a fully-digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system along with several other high-tech features that we see in modern-day Land Rovers.

Land Rover is yet to officially confirm the engine line-up of the new Defender. For the Indian market, we expect the next-gen iteration of this SUV to get petrol as well as diesel engine options. It will consist of 2.0-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel options. Reports suggest that there is going to be a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine on offer as well, which is going to get 48V mild-hybrid system.

Image Source: Team-BHP