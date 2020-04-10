Next-Gen Kia Carnival MPV Interior spied: Massive touchscreen in a futuristic cabin

An all-new premium MPV from Kia is in the works and we finally have a glimpse of what its interior would look like, and it is exciting to say the least.

By:Published: April 10, 2020 11:56:25 AM

A test mule of the next-generation Kia Carnival has been spotted on the road in Korea. While we have known that a new model is expected to arrive soon, as the current model has been in production since 2015, Kia has already started developing the fourth-generation model of the MPV. A media report from Korean Car Blog suggests that the new Carnival is scheduled to be launched in July 2020 in the Korean market. Now the interior image that has surfaced online has allowed us a glimpse of what we can expect from the in-cabin experience of the upcoming MPV.

The steering wheel on the new Carnival features the latest design trend used by Kia’s larger models like the Sorento SUV. The driver’s instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment system is similar to what is offered in the Sorento: A seamless digital panel with an indent to separate the driver’s cluster from the infotainment system that runs the from the outer side of the driver’s screen to the centre of the dashboard. However, the screen is a little different as it does not feature any of the buttons and dials that are available on the system in the Sorento.

Right below the touchscreen are two sleek designed air vents, and the buttons and dials missing from the touch panel above are positioned below the air vents. Below that is another set of switches that seem to be for the climate control system. The centre console would have a new design and there seems to be heavy use of piano black finished plastics in order to provide a premium-ness to the cabin.

The next-gen Carnival is likely to use the same platform used in the latest-generation models of the Hyundai Sonata and the Kia K5 Optima. The Carnival will get an all-new design for the exterior as well and is expected to follow Kia’s latest design language.

As Kia India has only recently introduced the Carnival MPV in India in February, the new generation model is expected to arrive no earlier than late 2021. Kia India has announced that it will launch new products in India every 6 months. The next model that is confirmed for the Indian market is the sub-compact SUV called the Sonet. The Sonet is expected to arrive around the festive season and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Tata Nexon and other models of its kind.

Source: The Korean Car Blog

