Next-gen Kia Carnival looks sportier and aggressive: India launch and what to expect!

The new 2021 Kia Carnival gets the company's traditional tiger-nose grille along with sleeker-looking headlamps that do add a lot of character.

By:Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:37 AM

The next-generation Kia Carnival has been teased officially and the new model does look a lot exciting. Kia Motors’ global website says that the MPV will make its debut this summer. Going by the teaser image, the new 2021 Kia Carnival will get a more aggressive and sportier design language, and hence, the MPV will ditch its current sophisticated appearance going forward. As it is obvious that the next-generation model will come with new and better features, expect the 2021 Kia Carnival to be more luxurious and pack some interesting bits. Upfront, the new 2021 Kia Carnival will the company’s traditional tiger-nose grille along with sleeker-looking headlamps that do add a lot of character. Talking of the side profile, you get flared wheel arches and large alloy wheels that lend the new Carnival a bolder appearance compared to the present-day model. An electric sliding door that happens to be one of the key highlights of the MPV is likely to be retained on the 2021 model.

The company hasn’t revealed or teased the interiors of the new Carnival as of now. Just like the current model, the new 2021 Kia Carnival is also expected to be launched with multiple seating options. Prime expected features inside the cabin include a large touchscreen infotainment system supporting Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, connected tech with voice commands and more.

The new 2021 Kia Carnival will likely get both petrol and diesel engine options., The current-gen India-spec Kia Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that gets an 8-speed automatic transmission. The new 2021 Kia Carnival should reach here by the end of the next year and will demand a premium over the price of the current model. Currently, the price of the MPV starts at Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

