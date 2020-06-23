Next-gen Kia Carnival to get an impressively styled display, new features: Interior images leaked!

The next-generation 2021 Kia Carnival is also expected to come with multiple seating options and the one in the image appears to be six-seater trim with second and third-row captain seats. Here is what all the new version has on offer and when to expect it in India.

2021 Kia Carnival with large display (Image source: Autospy.net)

A few days back, Kia Motors released the teaser image of the next-generation Carnival MPV. The picture suggested that the 2021 Kia Carnival will come with a sportier and aggressive design language and hence, will be more pleasing to look at especially for the youngsters. Now, very recently, the MPV has been snapped somewhere in South Korea. This time around, the detailed cabin images of the MPV have leaked, courtesy Autospy.net. Previously, we got a glimpse of the cabin of the upcoming 2021 Kia Carnival in some spy shots. However, the latest set of images gives a clear idea of the interiors and the features on offer. One of the biggest interiors highlights on the new model is a large single unit display with split screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment. Also, the front seat has power buttons and these can be accessed by passengers sitting at the rear.

2021 Kia Carnival to get rear power outlets (Image source: Autospy.net)

In addition to this, the new 2021 Kia Carnival will also come with USB port on the back of the seat along with power outlets at the rear. The 2021 Kia Carnival is also expected to come with multiple seating options and the one in the image appears to be six-seater trim as the pictures show captain seats on the second and third rows. The upholstery inside the cabin of the new 2021 Kia Carnival looks similar to the present model with beige and black dual-tone treatment. However, the door panel and the interior door handle design has been tweaked. The MPV will also get two sunroofs as seen in the image below.

2021 Kia Carnival with dual sunroof (Image source: Autospy.net)

The new 2021 Kia Carnival is expected to make a global debut by the end of this year and expect an India launch sometime next year. Expect the new model to demand a considerable premium over the price of the current model. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Image source: Autospy.net

