Next-Gen Jeep Wrangler to launch in India tomorrow: All about this iconic 4×4

The next-generation Jeep Wrangler is going to launch in India tomorrow. The new iteration of this premium off-roader from the American manufacturer comes with an all-new platform which is said to be lighter as well as bigger in comparison to the one being used in the current generation. It is likely that both the Sahara and the Rubicon trims of the new Wrangler will be launched in India. Test mules of both these versions have been spotted testing on Indian roads in the recent past. The next-generation Jeep Wrangler made its world debut in 2017 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The right-hand-drive version of this 4x4, which will make its way to India, was showcased at the Geneva Motor Show in March last year.

The next-gen Jeep Wrangler comes with a revised set of headlamps which retain their circular shape and house LED units. The iconic Jeep grille has been slightly restyled as well. In addition to this, the front bumper also bears an updated look. Furthermore, the tail-lamps have also been revised on both the models and so is the design for the alloy wheels. On the inside, the new iteration of the Wrangler comes with an updated dashboard layout with other bits of trim also featuring a new look. In terms of infotainment, the Wrangler now comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Other features and creature comforts include push-button start-stop with passive keyless entry, automatic climate control as well as among others.

Internationally, the Jeep Wrangler comes with four different engine options. The line-up includes 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine, 3.6-litre V6 petrol, a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel along with a 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine. It remains to be seen which one out of these makes its way under the hood of the India-spec model. The transmission line-up of the new Wrangler will consist exclusively of an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Prices of this 4x4 are expected to start from Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom).